Oilers Stumble, Recover, And Steal One Against The Blue Jackets In OT

Monday night’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Columbus Blue Jackets was meant to be a bounce-back effort for Edmonton. It didn’t exactly go according to plan, and the process was far from perfect — but in the end, a win’s a win, and the Oilers will gladly take it.

From the drop of the puck, the crowd was behind the Oilers. After watching their team lose 9–1 just two nights earlier, the fans had no interest in piling on — they chanted before any actual action, wanting to help pull the team out of its funk.

By the end of the second, Oilers Nation had turned, realizing the effort level couldn't be sustained, and lessons were likely going to be learned the hard way.

Of course, as this Oilers team has done so many times before, they found their game when it mattered. Connor McDavid was doing Connor McDavid things, Jake Walman scored late in the third, and Jack Roslovic sealed it in overtime to give the Oilers a 5-4 win.

"Huge credit to Freddy," said McDavid after the game. Taking on arguably the toughest guy in the NHL in Mathieu Olivier, Trent Frederic -- who was criticized for not being physical enough this season -- found a willing dance partner and paid the price. "Taking on that guy, trying to give us a little spark. Can't say enough good things about him. That was huge. Not a lot of guys take on that guy."

Despite not coming out on top in that fight, it seemed to lift others. Vasily Podkolzin was physical, laying in two or three big hits in the first seven minutes. Curtis Lazar also mixed it up in front of the net. It wasn't the style of game the Oilers are known for, but there was an early feeling that a different approach was required. McDavid said on Sunday, "We need guys to give a little more." In the first, they did.

The Oilers had the momentum, but Evan Bouchard took an inopportune slashing penalty, creating a 4-on-3 situation for the Blue Jackets. The coincidental minors ended, and just as the Bouchard penalty expired, Ivan Provorov put one past Stuart Skinner, high on the glove slide.

That would be the last time Bouchard saw the ice in the first period. With just over four minutes of ice time in the first, he rode the bench. He returned in the second, meaning the coach was giving him a chance to make up for it. When asked about his game and sitting down, Bouchard responded, "Highs and lows, gotta get back out there and try to make plays..." Kris Knoblauch said overall, he thought Bouchard responded well. "Good for him, and we need him to be one of our better players. Unfortunately, he did get benched for a little bit. It didn't bother him, and he was able to move on and played a great game."

Despite some mistakes, Edmonton had a much stronger first period, driven by Podkolzin and the second line. They generated good chances, tied the game, and showed more energy and engagement across the board.

Unfortunately, any momentum the Oilers had gained in the first disappeared early in the second. Sean Monahan scored quickly for the Blue Jackets and the Oilers looked like the air had been let out of their tires.

Foreshadowing what was to come at the end of the game and trying to stir up some offense, Knoblauch appeared to go with McDavid, Draisaitl, and Roslovic with eight minutes left in the second. Nothing in the second seemed to work, however. The fans let the Oilers hear it.

Walman said after the game, "They deserved to boo. It's not a cheap ticket and the fans love this team... when we're not performing out there, I wouldn't be happy if I was sitting in the stands, too."

In the third, Edmonton seemed to find a bit more life. Willed on by their captain, McDavid scored a highlight-reel goal to start the third. Dancing in, he then pulled the Savardian spin-o-rama and went roof on the backhand to beat Greaves.

The Oilers loaded their top line again in the third, and with 6:21 left in the final frame, McDavid drove wide around Kirill Marchenko and tucked it past Greaves, bringing the Oilers to within one. With 57 seconds remaining in the third, Jake Walman through a floater toward the net that went off of Olivier and past the goaltender. The Oilers killed the remainder of the penalty and got the game to overtime.

Just under a minute into OT, Skinner made a big save, and Roslovic was sprung on a breakaway. He scored to get the two points for the Oilers.

"Connor wasn't going to let us lose tonight," said Knoblauch. "He was so focused on getting the job done."

The Oilers Found A Way, As Ugly As It Was At Times

The first period was solid. The second was a mess. The third was OK, and the final few minutes were more like the type of hockey fans know is in there with this Oilers group. When all is said and done, fans and analysts won't remember the ups and downs of this contest, but the two points matter.

And that's a big deal, as life only gets harder in the coming weeks. Edmonton will be getting Zach Hyman back, potentially as early as Thursday, but the Oilers are out on the road for the next seven games.

After Saturday's brutal loss, the Oilers needed this win. It wasn't always pretty, but it was an essential indication that there is game in this club.

Momentum is an interesting thing. Whether the final couple of minutes of a hockey game can provide it over the next two weeks remains to be seen. Having said that, for the Oilers, it's a whole lot better than how they'd be feeling if the second period carried over to the third and the result was another loss.

