Oilers Waive Goaltender For Purposes Of Assignment To AHL

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Matt Tomkins on waivers for purposes of assignment to Bakersfield of the AHL. As per a release from the organization on Monday, Tomkins was sent down after the team's morning skate.

Tomkins backed up Stuart Skinner in the team's 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. He did not suit up as Skinner went the distance.

Important Winger Returning To Oilers Lineup This Week

The Oilers are set to head out on the road for their final preseason games of camp and Tomkins will not be going on the trip with them. Instead, he will likely clear waivers and go down, playing an instrumental role as the starter for the Condors.

Yesterday, all three players waived by the Oilers cleared: James Hamblin, Josh Brown, Roby Jarventie.

