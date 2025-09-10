Pivotal New Arrival Joins Oilers Teammates At Informal Skates

Isaac Howard (Ike) has arrived in Edmonton and is now on the ice and skating with the rest of his new Edmonton Oilers teammates.

Captain's skates began last week with informal skates continuing this week. Howard was not on the ice with the Oilers prior to Tuesday, only because he was at the NHL/NHLPA’s Player Orientation Program as the Oilers representative.

The Oilers are hoping for big things out of Howard this season. He was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning over the summer and he'll be inserted into the lineup right away. Whether he plays in the top six or top nine is unclear, but his elite release and ability to score is something the Oilers are hoping shows itself right away.

As one fan on X.com (Twitter) wrote, "Has there ever been more pressure, on two rookies. In the history of the NHL? Go deep into the playoffs, or lose McDavid and start a rebuild."

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers are off the hook for whatever it was the NHL was looking into regarding Evander Kane and the team's use of LTIR last season.

To say that Howard's success will determine whether McDavid stays or go is hyperbole. There are many factors that McDavid will consider as he determines the length of term on his next deal with the Oilers. That said, Howard is a key part of what the Oilers hope is a very bright future beyond this season.

If Howard can score 15-20 goals and 40 or more points, that's a great sign for the Oilers, who would love for some youth and energy to join their elite, but aging veterans.

Matt Savoie is another player the Oilers are counting on, but he's an old pro at camps by now. Having spent time in the Sabres and Oilers system, Savoie will be making the jump to the NHL as well this season, but he's used to the grind of getting prepared and hoping to make an NHL roster.

