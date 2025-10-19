Results and Takeaways: Poor Execution And Missed Chances Doom Oilers in Detroit

An out-of-sync Edmonton Oilers team was looking to get back on track as they took on the Detroit Red Wings in a Sunday matinee. They wanted a better start and a 60-minute effort, things that have eluded them against the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

They didn't get it as the Oilers were not at the top of their game for 50 minutes. The push from Edmonton came late in the third, but it was too late to produce the desired result.

McDavid remains without a goal and didn't get on the scoresheet for the Oilers. Draisaitl, when asked by @DNBsports about what's gone wrong with the offense, responded, "You can't win scoring 1-2 goals a game. It's me, I'm certainly not feeling it. Take a look in the mirror and figure out a way to get going."

First Period:

The first quality chance of the game came for Detroit after another turnover, with Andrew Copp firing a clean look that Ilya Skinner stopped with a solid save.

Connor McDavid had an opportunity coming down the slot but again opted to pass. The attempted feed to Andrew Mangiapane failed, resulting in a turnover and another chance for Detroit — though they couldn’t capitalize.

Skinner then made a strong save on Alex DeBrincat to keep the game scoreless.

Ike Howard had his first real opportunity with a one-timer, but the puck bounced awkwardly, and he mishandled the shot — the kind of look Howard needs to capitalize on if he's going to keep a spot in the lineup.

The line of Trent Frederic, Philip, and Kasperi Kapanen showed some chemistry, cycling effectively in the offensive zone and creating pressure. There weren't many dangerous chances to show for it.

Around the 18-minute mark, McDavid was pulled down on a play that went uncalled. Detroit quickly transitioned, but Mattias Ekholm made a smart play to break up the rush.

First Period Takeaways

Overall, the first period felt a bit choppy, but both teams managed several good scoring chances. There were no goals after one period. Skinner has looked solid so far. McDavid continues to pass up opportunities to shoot. It's baffling after he said in September, “I want to prove that scoring 50 or 60 is not a one-off. I've had 50 goals, and I've had 100 assists, and I like the goals a little bit more.”

The Oilers only had three shots on goal.

Second Period:

Evan Bouchard fired a shot that deflected wide but bounced off the end boards and slid back through the crease, giving the Oilers a brief look. It was a perfect example of why simply getting pucks on net can create opportunities.

Kasperi Kapanen left the game after missing a hit in the corner and crashing hard into the boards. He appeared to injure his hip and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

At the 9:51 mark of the second period, a faceoff win by the Red Wings set up Dylan Larkin in the slot, and he ripped a one-timer past Stuart Skinner to open the scoring, 1–0 Detroit.

Shortly after the goal, Jack Roslovic drew a tripping penalty to give Edmonton a power play. Matt Savoie took net-front duties as the Oilers managed a few decent looks, including a dangerous shot from Connor McDavid, but John Gibson held firm. Just as the power play expired, the Red Wings struck again — rookie forward Emmitt Finnie buried a rebound for his first NHL goal, extending Detroit’s lead to 2–0.

The Oilers finally responded when Vasily Podkolzin tossed a puck toward the net and Noah Philp tipped it in for his second goal in as many games, cutting the deficit to 2–1. It was a greasy goal, but they all count.

Moments later, Finnie crashed the crease on Skinner, drawing a response from Mattias Ekholm. At the other end, Ben Chiarot shoved Roslovic into Gibson, but neither play resulted in a penalty.

Savoie had another solid chance in tight, but Gibson stood tall again.

With just under three minutes left in the period, Larkin fired another puck toward the net. With Finnie and Ekholm battling in front, Skinner was screened and caught mid-movement as the shot slipped past him. It was another simple play that paid off for Detroit, pushing their lead to 3–1 and halting any momentum Edmonton had built.

Second Period Takeaways

The Oilers are through 20 minutes with only 11 shots on goal. That's simply not enough. There are too many examples, even in just this game, where putting the puck on net can produce positive results. Now down two goals, Edmonton will have to dig itself out of another hole.

Philp is showing the Oilers that he should be staying in the lineup. He's one of the few guys playing a simple and effective game.

Third Period

The Oilers started the third with more turnovers near the offensive blue line which led to transition chances against. The Oilers' top stars were feeling it and clearly frustrated. The first shift for the top line resulted in absolutely nothing.

Podkolzin was elevated to the top line in an attempt to get some energy and simple plays on goal.

The Oilers finally executed on a nice play. Leon Draisaitl got a great passed from Brett Kulak. It was a tap-in for Draisaitl to get the Oilers back to within one. McDavid won't get an assist on the play, but he started the nice sequence of passes by finding Ekholm as the trailer.

McDavid went in on a break wide and Gisbon stopped him. The Oilers were pushing a little after their second goal of the game.

The top line came out for the Oilers and, on successive sequences, turned the puck over again at the offensive blue line. The game was going 12 minutes without a whistle, meaning time was starting to run out for the Oilers. Draisaitl had a breakaway and lost the handle on the puck.

The Oilers pulled Skinner, and the Red Wings scored to make it 4-2. Finnie got his second of the game.

Final Takeaways:

The Oilers found some urgency in the last half of the third period, but it was too late. The execution, outside of the Draisaitl goal, just wasn't there.

Skinner was solid again in the defeat, and Dylan Larkin was a weapon against the Oilers, putting up four points in the game.

Finnie had two goals, which are his only two goals in the NHL.

