Signs That The Shift Is Coming: Inconsistent Oilers Searching For A 'Full 60'

The Edmonton Oilers have done some good things this season, and some bad. A few games have been brutal, while others have been tremendous showings of elite offense and dynamic ability. The struggle has been putting in 60-minute efforts on the ice and stringing a few solid outings together in a row.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said he feels the Oilers could have won both of the recent home games they lost -- one against Minnesota and the one last night against Buffalo. However, the team is showing signs of improvement and, as Knoblauch put it, "It is what it is..."

Unfortunately, what it is can be frustrating.

The Oilers can have a dominant 40 minutes as they did against Winnipeg, then a lackluster 40 against the Sabres -- two teams in similar situations and both ripe for the taking when they rolled into Edmonton. The Oilers capitalized against the Jets and let an opportunity slip against Buffalo. Fans, analysts, and players seem to be still searching for reasons why this happens.

That consistency might be the biggest hurdle in their game this season, failing to string together more than a couple wins in a row.

I asked Matt Savoie if that's one of the things this team is most focused on fixing:

"For sure, you know we show it in stretches each game, you know, like last night, in the last 20 minutes, I thought we controlled the game and got back to the way we can play, and obviously we scored three in that period. Just stringing together a full 60 minutes, like you said, finding that consistency in our game."

A solid 60 minutes versus the Detroit Red Wings will speak volumes about whether this is just a matter of the Oilers flipping a switch or just being out of sorts. "You know, played well for the most part on this home stand, so it would be nice to finish it off with a win and get on the road," said Leon Draisaitl. He thinks the team was a bit mentally and physically drained against Buffalo, but added, "...we'll take the point, and it's a good sign that you know we're able to come back."

As long as the Oilers don't forget that one good period doesn't erase the two bad ones to start Tuesday's game, the outcome against the Red Wings should be much better.

Getting To That Point In The Season Where 60 Minutes Matter

This is a group that traditionally takes some time to get going. I'm convinced, mainly after three seasons of the same start, that it's as much a choice as it is an effect of the opposition they're playing.

This is not to say the Oilers don't try, but it appears they've got urgency levels to their game. In October and November, the urgency level isn't there. Perhaps it's about pacing themselves for the playoffs. Perhaps it's a mental belief that those games early in the season aren't as dire as those later in the season. Whatever the reason, this group has a habit of digging itself out of unnecessary holes -- something they've become incredibly good at.

There have been signs that the shift is coming. And when this team decides to turn it on, it will be a key storyline for the season. "When this team wants to turn it on and play well, most times they can play amongst the best. To be one of the best, you've got to be able to consistently to do that," said Knoblauch on Tuesday night.

The Oilers have shown glimpses of turning it on, but not yet over the course of three straight periods or three straight games. Putting that kind of effort together in their final game on this homestand seems as important as ever.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.