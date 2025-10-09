Skinner's Shaky Regular-Season Opener A Reality Check For Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers hoped for a strong start to the season from goaltender Stuart Skinner, but game one of the regular season offered early signs that a reality check might be in order.

Skinner came into camp lighter, energized, and feeling great. And, to be honest, he didn't have a bad game outside of one mistake he'd dearly love to have back. Unfortunately, Skinner can't afford a narrative shift. While taking accountability for the team's first loss in a shootout to the Calgary Flames is admirable, there are only so many strikes available this season.

One has to wonder if Wednesday's mishap was strike one.

“Anytime you get scored on, yes, it's a gut punch,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch as he tried to shift some focus away from Skinner during the post-game media availability. Knoblauch took aim at the Oilers and their turnovers in the second-half of the contest.

If the mistakes in net keep happening, at some point, the coach will have turn his attention to Skinner. “It was one bad decision and it makes you look really bad and that’s kind of how it goes,” said Skinner. He added, “I won’t be thinking about it, no,” he said. “It happens. It’s probably the easiest fix I’ll make this year. A quick decision, throw it in the corner, that’s that.”

Still, Skinner knows his leash this season isn't long. The Oilers are on a quest to finally slay the demon that has been the Stanley Cup Final victory, and they won't enter this season's playoffs with questions about their goaltending. The Oilers and Skinner needed to get off to a good start, and while one game doesn't win or lose a team the Cup, every point matters.

More than that, any feeling that Skinner is going to maintain his history of inconsistency will prompt speculation of trade talk.

Unfortunately, Bowman is spending money the Oilers don't necessarily have if a goalie upgrade becomes a necessity. And, you can imagine any noticeable upgrade won't come cheaply.

Who would have imagined that when the Oilers were up 3-0 and everything started perfectly, Bowman would have been signing Jack Roslovic papers, only to find out minutes later that the 3-0 lead had evaporated and the tying goal was because Skinner lost focus, didn't communicate with his defenseman and made an error, that Skinner admits, ultimately cost Edmonton the two points.

General manager Stan Bowman has built a deep, versatile roster, but reliable flexibility to improve the goaltending remains critical for a team with championship aspirations. Now that roster adjustments are already needed to make room for Roslovic to join the team, how much space will be required if a new goaltender is needed?

Maybe the Oilers already have their solution in Connor Ingram. Maybe they don't. How long before the Oilers test what they have in the goaltender they acquired from Utah will be a fascinating storyline to watch.

The hope is that Skinner's mistake was a one-off. Maybe he got it out of his system for the year.

With that in mind, it's not the time to panic or suggest the sky is falling.

That said, the first game of the season might have hinted to Bowman that spending all the way up to the cap and adding players -- as good a value as Roslovic's deal might be -- could have consequences. He might want to slow his spending if he's at all worried that the team might have to look at Ingram before they intended to.

