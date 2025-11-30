Skinner’s Statement Game Leads Oilers To Important 4–0 Victory Over Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers used a couple of hard practice days to reset before heading to Seattle, and it paid off. They didn’t just pick up a much-needed win — they got a statement one. And the biggest takeaway was a shutout for Stuart Skinner, a player under fire all week, who answered heavy criticism with a shutout performance.

The Oilers delivered one of their most complete efforts of the season in a 4–0 win over the Seattle Kraken. Skinner made 26 saves, looking calm in the net and getting the big save when needed. "You kind of felt that we were all fighting for each other," Skinner said after the game.

The other big win of the afternoon was the Oilers' special-teams play, led by a returning Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Edmonton killed off all six penalties, and the team went 2-for-2 on the power play. Nugent-Hopkins immediately made an impact with a goal and an assist, once again touching the game in every area.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman each posted a goal and an assist. The Oilers showed a far better compete level, sound defense, and some gamesmanship. The Oilers were better than the Kraken; their stars were playing at a higher level, and the team put forth a strong defensive effort.

Edmonton consistently beat Seattle to pucks, controlled more of the action at even strength, and stayed aggressive in a chippy matchup.

The Oilers Showed Up Physically and Had Some Bite In Their Game

Connor Clattenburg made his presence known once again as a player always looking for a dance partner. He's only played a couple of games, but it's become clear he's trending toward being a regular NHL player one day. He's bringing energy to a team that needs it.

But it wasn't just Clattenburg who stepped up. There were several Oilers who took aim at Mason Marchment. It was clear the Oilers were out to get him after Marchment blasted Darnell Nurse. it led to some undisciplined penalties, but if the Oilers are going to kill off every penalty, they can afford to live on the edge a bit more.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch gave the team their props, saying they rediscovered “a little bit of a team identity” and played with shared energy and purpose. The team made Skinner's life easier, which has been rare this season.

As for Skinner, Knoblauch noted the goalie “let it all go,” bouncing back from the Dallas loss with poise and timely saves that erased the few breakdowns in front of him.

A Response From the Oilers That They Need To Keep Bringing

For the Oilers, this game was a response. It was a reminder for the team they can play the way they should. It was a response to the fans who were almost ready to throw in the towel. It was a strong reply for Skinner, who took a lot of shots and low blows from the media and fans online.

With the win, Edmonton improves to 11-10-5 and now heads home for five straight at Rogers Place, where these two teams will meet again on Thursday.

