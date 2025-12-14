Why An Insider’s Observation About Connor McDavid Is Raising Eyebrows

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned during Saturday's broadcast of the Edmonton Oilers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs that there is a noticeable change in Connor McDavid. No, it's not the 15 points he's put up in five games -- although that's a big deal. Instead, it's McDavid's smile -- something the Oilers haven't seen a whole lot this season.

Friedman noticed that at least twice during the game against the Maple Leafs, he could see the often stoic and serious McDavid visibly relax, smile, and sometimes laugh. Overall, he looked happy on the bench. That's a recent change, something that has come with the Oilers playing better hockey, having a better record... and perhaps, finally making a decision on their goaltending.

Related Story:

Jarry Successful in Oilers Debut, Gets Front Row Seat To The McDavid Show

This is not to suggest that McDavid wanted Skinner out of Edmonton. McDavid was the first to say that the former starter will be missed after being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, Friedman also noted that there was speculated tension in the room as the entire organization knew that the goaltending needed a makeover.

Friedman seemed to be hinting that the uncertainty with Skinner weighed on everybody.

The analyst argued that, as the season got going, if Skinner had a rough game tensions tended to resurface. While I can say I noticed those tensions first hand after a tough loss, I can't say I ever felt the fingers being pointed solely at Skinner.

What I can say is that the locker room vibes were often tense. Skinner faced the music on many nights, but the Oilers' early struggles brought with them high stress levels. They were staying in the fight and never slipping too far out of contention. Still, from the very first game of the season, when Skinner flubbed a handle against the Calgary Flames, which led to a tying goal and eventual overtime loss, the writing was probably on the wall.

Friedman reported on Saturday that pressure was weighing heavily on Skinner himself. A consummate professional, when the trade finally happened, it sounds like all parties were ready for it. Reports have since surfaced that Skinner wasn't opposed to a fresh start, while the Oilers were aware he wasn't going to be their starter for this season's playoffs -- no matter what.

Stuart Skinner has far more Stanley Cup Playoff experience than Tristan Jarry -- which some are arguing is a reason to call the Oilers losers on this trade. One thing to remember, that experience brought with it two failed attempts to win the NHL's ultimate prize. The Oilers weren't going to gamble with a third attempt at it and the same guy between the pipes.

When it comes to Jarry, having less Stanley Cup Playoff experience in the eyes of the Oilers. If for no other reason, no one knows what Jarry can and will do. Would it be nice if he was a proven playoff netminder? Sure. But what he isn't is a goalie who got the very end twice and couldn't cross the finish line.

Skinner, unfortunately, carried that with him into this season. He knew it, the Oilers knew it, and the players in that locker room knew it. Whether or not moving on from that is the kind of thing that might cause McDavid to smile more often is perhaps assuming too much.

What might be fair to argue is that the Oilers are playing better hockey and that big questionmark about what Edmonton intends to do with a very real goaltending conundrum is, at least for now, answered.

That could be bringing with it a sense of ease that allows everyone to move forward.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.