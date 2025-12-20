NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, December 20 – Nazar's Goal Drought Ends, Minnesota's Russian Unit

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Elias Lindholm, C, BOS vs. VAN (34% rostered) - FanDuel $6,200

Since returning from injury, Lindholm has scored 13 points in 12 games and the Canucks won’t have Thatcher Demko in net, which will make it much easier to score goals. Lindholm is entrenched as their top center while the Canucks are very thin without Elias Pettersson, which means all the matchups should favor Lindholm.

Frank Nazar, C, CHI at OTT (29% rostered) - FanDuel $5,700

Finally, Nazar snapped his 21-game goal drought. He scored his sixth of the season in a losing effort, but the goal could be a sign since that the Hawks’ No. 1 center with Connor Bedard on the shelf is about to go on a hot streak. His 9.1 shooting percentage for the season is too low for a player of his caliber.

Vladimir Tarsenko, LW/RW, MIN vs. EDM (13% rostered) - FanDuel $5,000

Danila Yurov, C/RW, MIN vs. EDM (3% rostered) - FanDuel $4,400

We’re going back to this line stack again after another strong game against the Jackets. Tarasenko has found some life on PP1 and Yurov is quickly developing into a No. 2 center with PP2 upside. The third member is Yakov Trenin, who is good for hits but doesn’t usually provide much offense. With the Wild lineup pretty banged up, they may start switching up the lines, but their all-Russian line has been so good it shouldn’t be broken up.

Zach Benson, LW, BUF vs. NYI (7% rostered) - FanDuel $4,900

Benson’s two assists now gives him four points in his past four games while the Sabres continue to roll. The Sabres look a little more energized and Benson, who was rumored to be a key piece of the deal had they struck a deal with the Canucks for Quinn Hughes, is a fantastic offensive player with PP1 upside facing a team playing the second half of a back-to-back with their backup in net.

Gabe Perreault, NYR vs. PHI (2% rostered) - FanDuel $4,600

Perreault’s skill just might be the spark the Rangers need to spark their moribund offense. He scored a power-play goal against the Blues in his first game since his recall, playing L3 and PP2. He’s looked good in limited action and the hope is the Rangers reward him with a little more ice time. For the season, Perreault has two points in four games.

