NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, November 25 – Roslovic, Savoie Present Line Stack Opportunity

Jack Roslovic, C/RW, EDM vs. DAL (45% rostered) – FanDuel $9,000

Roslovic is coming off a two-goal performance remains on L1 with Connor McDavid. The return of Zach Hyman has taken a piece of Roslovic’s ice time and bumped him down to PP2, but note Roslovic has done the bulk of his scoring at even strength. Only four of his 17 points this season were scored with the man advantage.

There might be an interesting line stack here with Matt Savoie ($6,000) playing on the opposite wing, who likewise plays L1 and PP2 with Roslovic.

Tyler Seguin, C/RW, DAL at EDM (29% rostered) – FanDuel $8,000

Seguin’s scored four goals and eight points in his past nine games, and he should remain quite productive as long as he’s skating with Jason Robertson. Their line might also see a little more ice time than usual with Mikko Rantanen sitting out due to a suspension. The Oilers have been awful defensively and allowed at least three goals in all but two games this month.

