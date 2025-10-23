NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, October 23 – Tippett, Zegras Fly High Into Ottawa

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and can be selected in standard fantasy leagues and/or for daily fantasy games.

Cutter Gauthier, LW, ANA at BOS (52% rostered) – FanDuel $6,400

Beckett Sennecke, RW, ANA at BOS (12% rostered) – FanDuel $5,700

Gauthier scored a goal and an assist and look for him stay on the top line if Chris Kreider remains out with an illness. With 29 shots in six games so far this season, Gauthier has a high floor. It’s likely that the Bruins get outshot by their opponents again, as they’ve done for most of the season, while the Ducks offense has vastly improved from last season.

If Gauthier doesn’t retain his L1 spot, Sennecke is a good value play as well. There’s clearly a lot of trust in the rookie and after two game without a point, he managed to score a goal in Nashville. Sennecke has a slightly lower ceiling than Gauthier with a L2/PP2 role.

Dylan Cozens, C, OTT vs. PHI (48% rostered) – FanDuel $5,600

The “Workhorse From Whitehorse” has been the engine driving the Sens’ train lately with a five-game points streak with three goals in his past three games. He’s been very effective on the power play so far this season, puts puck on net consistently and sprinkles in a blocked shot every now and then. He’s expected to play L1/PP1 with top forwards Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson.

Owen Tippett, LW/RW, PHI at OTT (39% rostered) – FanDuel $5,900

Trevor Zegras, C, PHI at OTT (16% rostered) – FanDuel $4,800

The Flyers generate offense by committee but Tippett has been the spearhead lately with four goals in his past three games. He’s been shooting the puck a lot more and the Senators goaltending and PK, which has barely killed off half their penalties, have struggled all season.

I think Zegras has a lower offensive ceiling because he doesn’t shoot the puck much and you’re relying on assists for fantasy points. However, he does have an apple in each of his past five games. He’s expected to play on a line with Tippett, but there were moments where Zegras shared the ice with Matvei Michkov, putting the Flyers’ two most gifted offensive players together. They certainly can give each other a boost when it comes to scoring.

Conor Garland, RW, VAN at NSH (30% rostered) – FanDuel $5,800

Brock Boeser is expected to return to the lineup but it shouldn’t affect Garland’s ice time very much, who has clearly been one of Adam Foote’s favorites at 5-on-5. It’ll give Garland lesser linemates but a slew of injuries means the Canucks will have to lean on their veterans a lot more than usual. Garland carries a four-game points streak into a matchup and the Preds continue to be woeful on defense, allowing the eighth-most goals per game.

Emmitt Finnie, C/LW, DET at NYI (26% rostered) – FanDuel n/a

Finnie seems to have really found his stride with four points in his past two games. Even when he wasn’t scoring, the Red Wings have not moved him off L1 with Dylan Larkin, showing how much confidence they have in the rookie.

Finnie’s offense is capped because he doesn’t play any power play, but the return of Lucas Raymond on L1 does elevate their ability to generate offense. The Isles are expected to start backup David Rittich, who had a strong season debut but has never been very consistent, and they’re also expected to be without top-four defenseman Alexander Romanov.

Anthony Cirelli, C, TB vs. CHI (23% rostered) – FanDuel $5,200

Cirelli doesn’t get a lot of attention in fantasy because he’s a two-way center used more in matchup roles than scoring roles, though that could change with Nikita Kucherov back in the lineup. Cirelli’s going to get plenty of ice time against Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, and he should dominate them in the dot, maybe leading to more possession and offensive chances. Kucherov is expected to skate with Cirelli while Gage Goncalves remains on L1 with Brayden Point.

