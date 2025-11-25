NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, November 25 – Stars vs. Oilers, Round 2

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

1 game on Tuesday, November 25

* = confirmed

Jake Oettinger, DAL at Stuart Skinner, EDM (9 p.m. ET)

Goalies

Jake Oettinger, DAL at EDM (100% rostered) – FanDuel n/a

No goalies are available for DFS play for single-game slates, but if you had to pick a goalie to win, the obvious choice is Oettinger. He has a .907 SP and 2.80 GAA in his career against the Oilers, which are both worse than his career averages but still solid numbers considering who he’s going up against. Even if Oettinger isn’t sharp, all he has to do is outlast Stuart Skinner, who’s been abysmal all season.

Remember to bookmark The Hockey News Fantasy site for stats, news, analysis, rankings, projections and more, including the Sleepers and Keepers fantasy hockey podcast!

