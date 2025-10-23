NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, October 23 – Can Cam Talbot Stay Red-Hot For Red Wings?

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and can be selected in standard fantasy leagues and/or for daily fantasy games.

12 games on Thursday, October 23

* = confirmed

Spencer Knight, CHI at Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB (6:45 p.m. ET)

Lukas Dostal, ANA at Jeremy Swayman, BOS (7 p.m. ET)

Dan Vladar, PHI at Linus Ullmark, OTT (7 p.m. ET)

Tristan Jarry, PIT at Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA (7 p.m. ET)

Cam Talbot, DET at David Rittich, NYI* (7 p.m. ET)

Alex Nedeljkovic, SJ at Igor Shesterkin, NYR (7 p.m. ET)

Karel Vejmelka, UTA at Jordan Binnington, STL (8 p.m. ET)

Thatcher Demko, VAN at Juuse Saros, NSH (8 p.m. ET)

Joey Daccord, SEA at Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (8 p.m. ET)

Darcy Kuemper, LA at Jake Oettinger, DAL (9 p.m. ET)

Frederik Andersen, CAR at Scott Wedgewood, COL (9 p.m. ET)

Sam Montembeault, MTL* at Stuart Skinner, EDM (9 p.m. ET)

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. PIT (99% rostered) – FanDuel $7,500

The Panthers just snapped a four-game losing streak so things are perking up again, and this is a favorable matchup for them. They’re unbeaten at home and have not lost to the Pens in regulation since December 2022, and Bobrovsky’s had good success against them throughout his career with a 20-10-6 record and .914 SP. I’m less enamored by this matchup should Daniil Tarasov get the start.

Cam Talbot, DET at NYI (35% rostered) – FanDuel $7,300

I think there’s a potential value play here for DFS games and a chance for Talbot to regain some of the playing time from John Gibson in standard leagues. Talbot has a history of rising to the occasion, and after ceding three straight starts to Gibson, this is his chance to continue his torrid start and earn his fourth straight win.

The Wings are playing the second half of a back-to-back but do have the edge in recent history against the Isles winning their past four matchups. The Isles are on a three-game winning streak but I’m skeptical about their overall play; they were outshot in all three games and discounting Bo Horvat’s empty netter against the Oilers, they were also all one-goal games.

Dan Vladar, PHI at OTT (19% rostered) – FanDuel $7,700

The obvious risk here is that Vladar can revert to his past form and allow a ton of goals against a Sens offense that’s still dangerous even without Brady Tkachuk. However, the Sens also have just one regulation win this season, have trouble keeping pucks out of their net, and Vladar has won three straight games with five goals allowed on 65 shots (.923 SP). It’s a dice roll, but the results have an opportunity to be much better than Vladar’s career .896 SP.

