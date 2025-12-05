Panthers surrender late led to Nashville, fall in overtime 2-1

The Florida Panthers looked to break out of a recent funk on home ice when they welcomed the Nashville Predators to Sunrise.

Despite playing a strong overall game, Florida once again fell just short, this time giving up a late tying goal and then falling in overtime by a 2-1 final score.

The Panthers got the scoring started late in the first period on a nice passing play by two of the hottest Cats.

Sam Bannett slid a sneaky pass to a cutting Carter Verhaeghe in the Predators zone, and a quick backhand-forehand move later, Florida had a 1-0 lead at the 16:26 mark.

For Verhaeghe, the goal was his third over his past four games, a streak in which he’s racked up seven total points.

It was a big night for the one they call Swaggy, as his wife Casey gave birth to their first son, Rory, earlier this week.

Bennett has also been cooking of late. The assist was his eighth point over his past eight games.

Florida’s 1-0 lead remained on the scoreboard for the majority of the evening.

With 6:19 left in the third period, Ryan O’Reilly scored on the rebound of a Michael Bunting shot from a sharp angle to knot the score at one.

The Predators completed the comeback during overtime on a rush play that saw Gus Forsling go tumbling into his own goal.

Despite Florida’s net being dislodged, Steven Stamkos was able to shoot the puck into the cage as it slid toward the back boards, and since it was Forsling that knocked the net off, the goal was deemed legal.

On to Columbus.

Photo caption: Dec 4, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing A.J. Greer (10) shoots the puck but cannot score after a save by Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)