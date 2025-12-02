Panthers welcome Maple Leafs to Sunrise in matchup of teams at bottom of Eastern Conference standings

The Florida Panthers will look to end a surprising three-game losing streak on home ice when they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to Sunrise.

After starting the season with a strong 8-2-1 mark at Amerant Bank Arena, Florida has dropped each of their past three.

What’s frustrating about the losing streak is that you could argue Florida could and should have won each of the losses.

Between less-than-average goaltending against Edmonton to a pair of blown two-goal leads against Philadelphia and Calgary, there are several things the Panthers will be looking to tighten up when they host Toronto on Tuesday.

To be fair, the first couple months of the season haven’t been particularly kind to the Panthers or the Maple Leafs.

Entering play on Tuesday, Florida and Toronto each hold 25 points in the standings, good for last in the Eastern Conference.

They sit six points behind Pittsburgh, who hold the final Wild Card spot.

Tuesday’s matchup will be the first of four meetings this season between the Cats and Leafs.

The Panthers have won four straight on home ice against the Maple Leafs, dating back to October of 2023.

Florida won three of four during the regular season against Toronto last year before knocking them out of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven games.

Similarly to the other night when Calgary brought several former Florida players to town, the Maple Leafs’ roster features several ex-Panthers, all of whom won the Stanley Cup here.

Steven Lorentz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson should both be in Toronto’s lineup against Florida, while goaltender Antony Stolarz remains on IR with an upper-body injury.

As for Florida, they brought up forward Jack Studnicka from the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers on Monday, so it’s possible he cracks the Cats’ lineup against Toronto.

Sam Reinhart did not participate in Florida’s practice on Monday in Fort Lauderdale, so perhaps he’s hurt or under the weather.

Answers will likely come following the Panthers’ optional morning skate.

Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Tuesday’s tilt with Toronto:

Mackie Samoskevich – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist – Evan Rodrigues – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor – Luke Kunin – Jack Devine

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Jeff Petry

