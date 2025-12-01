Panthers Recall Jack Studnicka From Charlotte Checkers

The Florida Panthers have recalled center/winger Jack Studnicka from their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

The 26-year-old has played in just eight AHL games this season, but has notched a goal and six points. Studnicka was a standout performer during pre-season, scoring four goals and five points in four games.

The former 2017 second-round pick (53rd overall) hasn't had much success at the NHL level, but has amassed 107 games of NHL experience. In those 107 games, Studnicka has scored six goals and 16 points, doing so with the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks.

In his AHL career, Studnicka has scored 58 goals and 168 points in 233 games.

The Panthers are dealing with several injuries to their forward group, those being Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Eetu Luostarinen and Cole Schwindt. Prior to Studnicka's call-up, the Panthers had 12 healthy forwards, and Studnicka's arrival provides them with a ready player willing to step into the lineup if additional injuries are sustained.

Jack Devine has played five NHL games since his call-up, but he hasn't recorded a point yet and is averaging just 8:43 of ice time.

The Panthers are back in action on Tuesday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. Currently, it's unknown whether Studnicka will make his season debut against the Maple Leafs.

