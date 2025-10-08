The Hockey Show: Postgame reaction to Panthers picking up Opening Night win over Chicago

The Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks kicked off a new hockey season on Tuesday night in Sunrise.

Florida, the NHL’s back-to-back defending Stanley Cup Champions, raised their 2025 championship banner before facing off against the young Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena.

It’s going to be a challenging campaign for the Panthers.

Before playing a single game, the Cats were already without three of the key players from their most recent championship run: Matthew Tkachuk, Tomas Nosek and team captain Sasha Barkov.

The Panthers were able to get things off on the right foot during Opening Night, defeating Chicago 3-2 in front of a packed house full of excited Cats fans.

After the game, The Hockey Show co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork broke down all the action.

You can check out THS’ postgame coverage in the video below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers open season with victory over Chicago after raising Stanley Cup banner

Florida Panthers play tribute videos for former goaltender, popular superfan who passed away

Panthers raise 2025 Stanley Cup Champions banner on Opening Night

Florida Panthers release official Opening Night roster, Barkov, Tkachuk, Nosek placed on LTIR

Panthers Sign Noah Gregor To One-Year, Two-Way Deal