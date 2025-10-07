Panthers Sign Noah Gregor To One-Year, Two-Way Deal

The Florida Panthers have signed Noah Gregor to a one-year, two-way deal after he attended their training camp on a professional tryout.

The 27-year-old will start the season on the NHL roster but did skate as an extra during Monday's practice, indicating he'll likely be a healthy scratch against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Gregor skated in four pre-season games, scoring one goal and two points. He recorded at least one shot in every game and finished with 10 total. Gregor's best asset is his speed, and he was able to effectively display it during the pre-season.

He uses his speed to hound down pucks, whether it's on the backcheck or when the puck is dumped in on the forecheck. He can also use his speed to initiate transition offence. Gregor has notched 34 goals and 70 points in 293 games.

The Panthers' electing to sign Gregor means that Tyler Motte, who was also attending training camp on a PTO, has been released from his agreement and will remain a free agent. The 30-year-old has more NHL experience, having skated in 455 games throughout his career, but after three pre-season appearances, the Panthers liked what they saw from Gregor more than they did from Motte.

Expected to join Gregor in the press box tonight are waiver claim Cole Schwindt and defenseman Uvis Balinskis.