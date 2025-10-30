Could Flames' Nazem Kadri Be An Option For The Panthers?

The Florida Panthers have started the 2025-26 season fairly shaky and are looking for more offensive contributors and consistency.

The Calgary Flames' start to the season has been a disaster, and quickly, they are shaping up to be sellers. Pending UFA Rasmus Andersson, on paper, is their biggest fish in the trade market, but center Nazem Kadri is gaining interest as teams chase a second-line center.

There are several teams in need of a second-line center, and while it's not a glaring need for the Panthers, ESPN's Kevin Weekes stated that the Panthers would make a lot of sense as a destination for Kadri.

"There isn't a better fit for Nazem Kadri than Florida," said Kevin Weekes on ESPN's coverage of Frozen Frenzy.

The Panthers are without their top center, Selke Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup Champion as a captain, Aleksander Barkov. After a major injury to his knee, Barkov is likely out for the regular season and possibly the playoffs. If he is out for the playoffs, the Panthers will have his $10-million cap hit to use in the trade market.

The Panthers would more than likely be looking for a rental, and Kadri isn't that. In year four of a seven-year, $7-million contract, Kadri's long-term fit with the Panthers doesn't make much sense. Barkov will return and take the role of the No.1 center, and Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett are signed long-term as the No.2 and No.3 centers.

If the Panthers were to acquire Kadri, they would likely flip the 35-year-old in the off-season to regain trade assets or address another need on their roster.

Weekes isn't necessarily wrong in his assumption that Florida would be the best fit for Kadri. The former seventh overall pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2009 NHL Draft is a skilled center with a capable two-way game. He is engaged physically and plays with a chip on his shoulder.

Kadri has had plenty of run-ins with players across the NHL, but has had many with Panthers players like Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad and Bennett.

Stylistically and systematically, Kadri is a perfect fit for this season; the issue is the long-term amplifications. With two goals and eight points in 11 games this season, the 2022 Stanley Cup winner with the Colorado Avalanche would instantly improve the Panthers' roster.

