Brad Marchand expected back with Panthers following emotional leave of absence

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand is expected to be back with the team this weekend, potentially for their home game against the Dallas Stars.

Marchand took a leave of absence from the team following the passing of longtime family friend J.P. MacCallum’s daughter, Selah, who died of cancer.

She was only 10 years old.

While back in his native Nova Scotia supporting the family, Marchand took J.P.’s spot behind the bench of the March & Mill Company Hunters, the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League team that J.P. coaches, so that he could be with his family.

Marchand is also a co-owner of the team and his company, March & Mill Company, is its sponsor.

Marchand also spoke about stepping in to coach, the community and his love for the family.

His comments can be seen in the X post below:

The Panthers will be back on the ice Florida as they prepare for Saturday's matchup with the Stars at Amerant Bank Arena.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

Photo caption: Oct 23, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)