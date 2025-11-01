Donovan Sebrango To Make Panthers Debut Against Stars

Donovan Sebrango will make his Florida Panthers debut against the Dallas Stars today, replacing Uvis Balinskis.

Sebrango was claimed off waivers from the Ottawa Senators, and after claiming his Visa, he joined the team. He played two games with the Senators this season before he was placed on waivers.

He's also played just four NHL games in his career. The other two games occurred during the 2024-25 season, during which he averaged just 10:19 of ice time.

Balinskis, who will exit the lineup, has played in nine consecutive games, but the results haven't been consistent enough. The results have improved, as his 5-on-5 expected goals percentage is up to 49.28 percent, but a different face could help the Panthers spark a different result.

The Stars enter tonight's contest with a 6-3-2 record, sitting in fourth place in the Central Division. Their record isn't eye-popping, but the Stars are a threat to beat any team on any given night. Currently, their main issue has been offense. They are averaging just 2.64 goals per game and generate just 26.4 shots per game, both of which rank 25th in the NHL.

The Panthers, too, have had their fair share of problems scoring goals. Averaging fewer than the Stars, at just 2.45. The Panthers' shooting percentage ranks tied for 29th in the NHL at just 8.5 percent.

On paper, tonight's matchup should be a tight-checking, low-scoring affair.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Panthers Reportedly Looking To Add Depth On Blueline With Trade

As per a new report from THN's David Dwork, the Florida Panthers could be looking to add depth to their blueline.