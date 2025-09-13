Former Panthers Netminder Signs Three-Year Extension With Blackhawks

Former Florida Panthers first-round pick and goaltender Spencer Knight has signed a three-year extension with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Knight's new contract will carry a $5.83 million cap hit, which will kick in next season. Knight has played just 15 games with the Blackhawks, but the franchise believed his performance in the short stint was more than enough to warrant an extension.

In those 15 games, the 24-year-old recorded an .896 save percentage and a 3.18 GAA.

“After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning and a calm demeanor to his game, and we’re excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons.”

Knight's time as a Panther came to an end after just 80 games, due to a mix of injuries, the need to enter the NHLPA's player assistance program and the simple fact that Sergei Bobrovsky has been playing too well. As well as Knight played during his Panthers tenure, Bobrovsky left little to no space for Knight to grow, and it was time for Knight to become a No.1 goaltender.

With those factors playing into the situation, Knight was dealt to the Blackhawks as part of the deal that sent Seth Jones to Florida.

The former 13th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft now has an excellent opportunity to help a young Blackhawks team work their way back to the playoffs.

The Panthers and Blackhawks will meet for the season opener this year when the Panthers raise their 2024-25 Stanley Cup banner.