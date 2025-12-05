Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen Returns To Practice After Eight-Game Absence

Florida Panthers winger Eetu Luostarinen returned to practice today and skated on the top line.

The 27-year-old has missed the past eight games after sustaining an injury during a barbecue accident. The Panthers have missed his presence in the lineup as he is a key defensive contributor, but he is also capable of adding timely offense. In 18 games this season, Luostarinen has scored three goals and 10 points.

Luostarinen was back with his usual linemate, Anton Lundell and was also joined by Sam Reinhart on the top line. Luostarinen's return date hasn't been confirmed, but reports have stated he would return this month and skating on the top line is a good indication that he is close.

The Panthers are back in action on Saturday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Coach Paul Maurice didn't rule out Luostarinen returning this weekend, but he did say the decision is up to the doctors.

“Getting a guy back off an injury is a really big deal for us. He’s such an important part of everything that’s happened here,” said Maurice.

Carter Verhaeghe and Uvis Balinskis were both absent from practice today. Luke Kunin and Jack Devine rotated as the fourth line right winger, and Jeff Petry was back in the lineup to replace Balinskis.

Maurice did not comment on their absences, which could mean it was just maintenance.

