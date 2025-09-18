Panthers Embracing The Pressure Of Chasing A Three-Peat

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers don't want to be finished quite yet and are fully embracing the pressure of chasing a three-peat.

The pursuit starts now with training camp beginning today. The NHL regular season starts in 19 days, and the pre-season begins in three days. The Panthers have the biggest target on their back, and starting the season quickly will go a long way in helping win their third consecutive Stanley Cup.

The keyword for the Panthers is winning the cup, not defending it.

"It's not about defending the cup, it's just winning it," said captain Aleksander Barkov.

Winning the Stanley Cup is never easy, but the third time around might be the most daunting task. The Panthers are already dealing with major injuries to Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek, and after three consecutive cup runs, fatigue could begin to play a role.

Despite that, the emotions are positive, and the Panthers aren't running or hiding from the spotlight.

“We're always going to talk about it," said Aaron Ekblad. "I felt like we talked about it, whether it was in the media or in the room, quite often – what we we're talking about last year and trying to (win the Stanley Cup) again – so I don't think there's any reason to shy away from it. That's our goal, and we're going to fight for that goal every day. I think it's better to talk about it than be anxious and hiding. That's what we want to do, so we're going to go get it.”

The Panthers are looking to join an exclusive group of teams to three-peat, and the mindset they carry might be as valuable as their play on the ice.

Best quotes from Florida Panthers 2025 Media Day

It felt a little bit like the first day of school on Wednesday.