Update on Matthew Tkachuk injury timeline, Tomas Nosek to be out 'several months'

The Florida Panthers are going to be without a pair of forwards for an extended period of time.

While answering questions during the team’s annual Media Day, Panthers General Manager Bill Zito provided an update on the recovery of forward Matthew Tkachuk while also alerting to an injury suffered during the offseason by forward Tomas Nosek.

Zito said he expects Tkachuk to be out until “December-ish.”

Tkachuk underwent offseason surgery after playing through a torn hip abductor and sports hernia during Florida’s latest run to the Stanley Cup.

It’s no secret that Tkahcuk has an extremely strong desire to play for his country at next February’s Winter Olympics in Milan, so Zito’s timeline would keep him on track to do so.

As for Nosek, Zito said that the veteran center suffered a significant knee injury while training during the offseason and that he would be out long-term.

“It’s going to be months, for sure,” Zito said of Nosek.

With the two forwards being out for several months, it will give an opportunity for more playing time to players like Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist, who each were main contributors to the lineup last season.

Additionally, forwards Luke Kunin, who Florida signed over the summer, and Tyler Motte, who will attend Panthers Training Camp on a PTO, should each get a good look for playing time in Florida’s bottom six.

Photo caption: Jan 25, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates with left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19), left wing Tomas Nosek (92), and defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) after a goal scored against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. (Robert Edwards-Imagn Images)