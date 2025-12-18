Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Ramping Up Return Process; No Longer Restricted To Skate Every Other Day

On his podcast 'Wingmen', Matthew Tkachuk said that he is no longer restricted to skating every other day and is beginning to ramp up his return process.

Tkachuk is yet to return to the team or participate in any practices, but it's a positive sign that he is skating on his own and is beginning to feel better in his recovery process.

The 28-year-old hasn't played since the playoffs last season, where he played through the post-season with a torn abductor and a sports hernia. He underwent surgery in the off-season and has been recovering since then.

The initial timeline given to Tkachuk and what he stated would be sometime around the New Year. We now know that a return prior to the New Year is almost out of the question, but sometime in January is a possibility.

Insider Frank Seravalli recently reported that it wouldn't shock him to see Matthew Tkachuk on the ice for the Winter Classic. That was later followed up by Panthers GM Bill Zito stating that he doesn't know if Tkachuk will be ready for the Winter Classic, which will commence on Jan. 2 against the New York Rangers.

The updates from Tkachuk come at a good time. The Panthers are playing much better as of late, and have clawed their way back into the playoff race, sitting one point back of the New Jersey Devils for the second wild card spot and a point back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division.

