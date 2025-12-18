Ice rink construction begins at loanDepot park ahead of 2026 Winter Classic

It’s going to be a fun few weeks in and around Miami’s MLB ballpark.

That’s because the NHL has started moving into loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, and setting things up for the 2026 Winter Classic.

The game is set for Jan. 2 between the host Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.

On Wednesday, the league began the process of building the ice rink inside the ballpark.

That processes included the NHL bringing down not one, but two mobile refrigeration units to help maintain the ice surface in warm South Florida.

“I think it’s pretty bold move by the League,” said NHL Vice President of Hockey Operations Derek King. “I think for us, it’s ‘Why not Florida?’ It’s an amazing hockey market, so for us to bring the game here, I think it’s pretty exciting.”

The retractable roof at loanDepot park is expected to remain closed during construction of the rink and likely until the game arrives, as temperatures in South Florida are expected to remain in the 70s and 80s in the days leading up to the Winter Classic.

As King and NHL Senior Manager of Facilities Operations Andrew Higgins explained, the construction of the rink itself will likely run though next week. Around Dec. 23 or 24, the installation of the ice surface will begin, at which time the air conditioning inside loanDepot park will be cranked up extremely high.

“We’ll be able to close in the building, keep everything conditioned,” said King. “That’s going to allow us to build it like we would in any other venue.”

Both the Panthers and Rangers are scheduled to hold practices on the ice at loanDepot park the day before the Winer Classic.

Anything the players and coaches have to say about the ice quality will be taken into account by Higgins and his staff, and adjustments can and will be made as needed.

Additionally, the ice that is being built at the ballpark will be quite thicker than what is normally seen inside NHL rinks.

Usually, ice is about 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 inches thick, but the ice for the Winer Classic will be around 2 to 2.5 inches thick. That way, if there are any issues, they can just shave the ice down instead of adding water to it.

“I think the quality (of the ice) is going to be great,” said King.

When the game arrives, the plan is for the stadium to open its roof panels and the massive glass windows past left field that provide a pristine view of the Downtown Miami skyline.

The 2026 Winter Classic is set for an 8 p.m. faceoff.

