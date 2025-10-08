Panthers' Sam Reinhart Misses Practice; Coach Paul Maurice Claims 'He's Fine'

Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart was absent from practice today after receiving stitches for a puck he took to the face against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The puck left a noticeable mark on Reinhart's face, but he did continue to play the rest of the game.

Reinhart did not skate this morning, and recent signing Noah Gregor replaced him on his line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Following the skate, coach Paul Maurice told the media that Reinhart "is fine."

The 29-year-old finished the game with three shots on goal in 18:14 of ice time. Although Reinhart's new line with Lundell and Luostarinen was outscored 1-0 at 5-on-5, they held the advantage in scoring chances and high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The Panthers return to action on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers, and the current expectation is that Reinhart will play.