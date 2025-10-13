Panthers' Superstar Goaltender Named Third Star Of The Week

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been named the NHL's third star of the week.

The 37-year-old posted a 3-0-0 record with a .925 save percentage and a 1.67 goals against average. In the Panthers' first three games, Bobrovsky led them to wins over the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and the Ottawa Senators.

The Panthers are back in action today, beginning a five-game road trip, starting against the Flyers. Bobrovsky will get the night off, as off-season acquisition Daniil Tarasov will make his Panthers debut.

Per the NHL's press release:

"Bobrovsky went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .925 save percentage to lift the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers (3-0-0, 6 points) to a perfect start to their season. He made 17 saves in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 7, 19 stops in a 2-1 triumph versus the Philadelphia Flyers Oct. 9 and 26 saves in a 6-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators Oct. 11. The 37-year-old Bobrovsky, who ascended to 10th place on the League’s all-time wins list last season, has a 432-243-57 record in 757 career NHL appearances (2.57 GAA, .914 SV%, 49 SO)."

Finishing as the first star of the week was Vegas Golden Knights winger Pavel Dorofeyev. The 24-year-old notched five goals in three games, including a hat trick in the season opener.

Coming in as the second star was Senators center Shane Pinto. The 24-year-old recorded four goals and five points in two games, including a two-goal game against the Panthers on Saturday.