REPORT: Panthers Bring In Forward and Defender On PTOs

According to Frank Seravalli, the Florida Panthers have reportedly signed winger Tyler Motte and defenseman Ben Harpur to professional try-outs.

Yesterday, Jason Gregor reported that the Florida Panthers had signed winger Noah Gregor to a PTO, but that has not been confirmed by the team just yet. Today, Seravalli has informed fans that a pair of 30-year-old veterans will attend the Panthers' training camp.

Motte had skated in 455 career games, recording 53 goals and 99 points. Listed at just 5-foot-10, Motte isn't the most physically imposing forward, but he remains tenacious in his pursuit of the puck and provides defensive versatility.

Motte skated in 55 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings, averaging 11:19 of ice time while scoring four goals and nine points. Throughout his NHL career, Motte has played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Red Wings.

Harpur is the near-complete opposite of Motte. The 30-year-old defender stands 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds and prides himself on his ability to use his body to his advantage.

Although his physical tools are great, it's been a challenge for Harpur to play in the NHL. Harpur last skated in an NHL game on April 6, 2023, playing just 36 AHL games with the Hartford Wolfpack in the last two seasons.

Throughout his NHL career, Harpur has notched two goals and 21 points in 198 games, playing for the Senators, Nashville Predators and the Rangers.