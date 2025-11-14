The Hockey Show: Brad Marchand hits 1K, Joe Quenneville has Anaheim thriving, HHOF week

It’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction week, which is a big deal around The Hockey Show.

This week, co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork got into the newest inductees and recounted their trip to Toronto a few years ago for Roberto Luongo’s induction in 2022.

They also discussed some self-deprecating comments from Nashville center Ryan O’Reilly and paid respects to one of the greatest hockey journalists of our time following the passing of Larry Brooks.

Joining the show this week was Sara Civian of Bleacher Report and the Too Many Men podcast.

Sara and the boys chatted about Brad Marchand hitting 1,000 points, getting rid of the overtime loser point, the great start by Anaheim and how they feel about giving Ducks coach Joel Quenneville his flowers, the young players (Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson, Macklin Celebrini) taking over the league, and of course her thoughts on the Olympic jerseys that have been revealed so far.

This week’s wins and fails included an incredible fundraising endeavor by a Colorado third grader, a nickname blunder by the commissioner at the HHOF inductions, how Artemi Panarin’s new haircut may be fueling a major turnaround and a shockingly bad goaltending performance by two of the best in the game.

You can check out this week’s full show and interview in the videos below:

