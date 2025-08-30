The final Hockey Show episode of August is in the books.

With the offseason swiftly moving by, THS co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork thought it would be a good time to lean into their comedic roots.

Keeping that in mind, they invited comedian and hockey fan Brad Williams onto the show to get into the amazing crosswind that is hockey and comedy.

Brad spoke about playing hockey as a youngster and how the goon from his youth league ended up in the NFL.

Roy and Dave also asked Brad about being a celebrity Anaheim Ducks fan, what he would do with the Stanley Cup if he got a day with it, and his preference between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

Wins and fails of the week included Evan Rodrigues bringing the Stanley Cup to Disney World, Keith Tkachuk holding nothing back when ranking his sons for NHL26, a throwback to a game that featured 309 penalty minutes and Roy’s thoughts on the newly released national tv schedule.

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

