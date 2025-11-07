The Hockey Show: Historic puck heist, mascot savant and Julian McKenzie

The Hockey Show returned this week with an eye on some silly shenanigans around the league.

THS co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork got into several topics before welcoming The Athletic NHL writer and soon-to-be published author Julain McKenzie to the show.

During their chat with Julian, they got into his upcoming book ‘Black Aces’ including where his inspiration came from and some of his favorite stories that he was told while constructing it.

Topics on this week’s show included a World Series-sized distraction during an Edmonton Oilers home game, an amazing new food option for fans in Buffalo, an outstand effort of skills by Gritty in Philadelphia and whatever Jordan Binnington was thinking when he tried to hide Alex Ovechkin’s 900th goal puck.

Additionally, this week’s wins and fails got into a snarky comment on social media by Nikita Zadarov aimed at the Islanders fanbase, a rough play by Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs, the latest Olympic jerseys from Team Canada and a goaltender taking not one but two shots at an empty net.

You can check out the full show and full interview with Julian in the videos below:

