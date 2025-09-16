Florida Panthers announce 2025 Training Camp schedule, Fan Fest

The Florida Panthers have officially announced the start of their 2025 Training Camp.

All the fun will begin on Thursday at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida will hold three days of multi-group practice sessions in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of Sunday’s preseason-opening doubleheader against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

Select camp practices will be open to the public, but no dates have been announced yet. For the latest info on open practices, click here.

There are a total of 72 players on Florida’s initial camp roster: 42 forwards, 23 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

You can check out the full camp roster in the images below:

Additionally, the Panthers announced details for their 2025 Training Camp Fan Fest.

It will take place on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Baptist Health IcePlex.

In addition to being able to see the Panthers practicing on the ice, there will be fun games and activities for fans, as well as opportunities to see Stanley C. Panther, Viktor E. Ratt and the Panthers Dance Team.

