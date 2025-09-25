Daniil Tarasov Turns Away 47 Shots; Early Positive Results For Panthers Backup Netminder

It may have just been a pre-season game, but the Florida Panthers dressed an AHL-looking lineup against a Carolina Hurricanes team that featured several NHL veterans, and the Panthers prevailed, winning 4-2.

Winning that game would have never been possible without the heroics of the projected backup netminder, Daniil Tarasov. The Hurricanes aren't shy about throwing pucks at the net, tossing 49 shots on goal, 47 of which Tarasov turned away.

The Hurricanes threw 19 shots on net in the first period, scoring twice, but after that, it became the Tarasov show. The 26-year-old shut it down, stopping 16 shots in the middle frame and turning away another 14 in the final stanza.

Tarasov's heroics kept the Panthers within striking distance, and a strong third period of four unanswered goals won the game.

The 2024-25 season didn't go to plan for Tarasov, posting an .881 save percentage in 20 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, but in a new environment, and the pressure of fighting for a No.1 role out of the picture, the Panthers hope Tarasov can be a trusted backup goaltender.

Tarasov will need performances like that during the regular season, as all backup goaltenders do. Many nights, he'll be playing on the second half of a back-to-back where he needs to stand on his head to keep a fatigued Panthers team in the game.

While the pre-season can't illustrate the entire picture of what Tarasov's tenure with the Panthers will be, it's beneficial to perform well in meaningless games rather than struggling. Expecting 47 saves on 49 shots is unrealistic, but expecting Tarasov to step into the lineup and replace Sergei Bobrovsky on occasion to give him rest is.

Young Panthers earn shocking comeback victory over veteran-filled Hurricanes squad in Raleigh

The Florida Panthers played their third preseason game of the week on Wednesday night in North Carolina.