New Depth Panthers Players Hoping To Help Continue Success

The Florida Panthers signed forward Luke Kunin and defenseman Jeff Petry to one-year deals in the off-season, and the veterans are hoping to help the Panthers continue their recent success.

With each off-season in the NHL, players depart from teams and new players are brought in, and the Panthers signed two veterans who are in search of Stanley Cup glory.

Petry is entering his 16th NHL season, and despite a successful career that has been spent with the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wings, the 37-year-old is still without a Stanley Cup.

“It truly feels like everybody really cares about everybody in the room,” said Petry after meeting his new Panther teammates. “It's not just words, it’s the actions.”

Petry notched one goal and eight points in 44 games last year, but the right-handed defenseman feels he has more to offer. Throughout his career, Petry has been considered an offensive defenseman with the ability to quarterback a power play unit. He possesses a strong shot and has the capability of being a puck distributor from the blueline.

“What excited me when the opportunity came was seeing those guys come back,” said Petry.

Kunin, on the other hand, isn't as proven as Petry. The 27-year-old is entering his ninth season in the NHL but has transformed into a steady two-way, bottom-six forward.

Kunin recorded 11 goals and 18 points in 63 games with the San Jose Sharks before he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kunin was never really able to get his feet under him, and as the Blue Jackets chased a playoff berth, Kunin failed to record a goal or point in 12 games.

In a new environment and being able to partake in training camp with the Panthers makes this season feel different for Kunin.

“It’s obviously a special group,” said Kunin. “Happy to be part of a winning culture and do whatever I can to help the team continue to have success.”

Kunin joins the Panthers as a fit stylistically, but he also comes with a connection to Matthew Tkachuk. The duo are St. Louis natives who consider each other great friends.

“He’s one of my best friends,” Kunin said of long-time friend and fellow St. Louis native Matthew Tkachuk. “It’s pretty cool we get to play together.”

With new teams and new aspirations, Kunin and Petry are excited to help the Panthers continue to have success.

