Who Can Snag A Fourth Line Role With Panthers' Tomas Nosek Injured?

With the Florida Panthers' pre-season set to begin today with a double-header against the Nashville Predators, there aren't many questions that need to be answered, but the makeup of the fourth line could be a storyline to follow in the days leading up to the regular season.

Entering training camp, Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek are the two Panthers players dealing with injuries, and both forwards will be out long-term. It's unfortunate news for both players, but it does create opportunities for other players.

Mackie Samoskevich, a first-round pick in 2021, will likely get the first shot at replacing Tkachuk in the lineup. As long as he performs, it'll be his role until Tkachuk returns.

Replacing Nosek is where more uncertainty lies.

In the playoffs, the Panthers found success with a fourth line that consisted of Nosek, AJ Greer and Jonah Gadjovich. The Panthers would have likely started the season like that, but without Nosek, coach Paul Maurice needs to look elsewhere.

That elsewhere could be from off-season signing Luke Kunin. The 27-year-old has spent plenty of time as a center and a winger, which provides valuable versatility. Kunin plays a rugged game, getting in the forecheck and staying alert on the defensive end.

Kunin is likely the frontrunner to land the 4C role on the team.

If Greer or Gadjovich suffer injuries or their play isn't up to par, Jesper Boqvist could be a favorite to earn that role. In his first season with the Panthers, the 26-year-old scored 12 goals and 23 points in 78 games. Kunin and Boqvist could provide plenty of speed and skill on the fourth line.

Other options on the fourth line include MacKenzie Entwistle, a 6-foot-3 right-handed shooter, PTO options Noah Gregor and Tyler Motte, as well as recent signing Anton Lundmark.

Entwistle skated in seven games with the Charlotte Checkers last season but could be in line to return to the NHL as a call-up. He's accumulated 193 games of NHL experience at 26 years old.

Gregor and Motte are defensive first forwards with plenty of NHL experience, both in the regular season and in the playoffs.

Lundmark is a recent signing, but at 24 years old, he comes with a 6-foot-4 frame and an intriguing skill set.