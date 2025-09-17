Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich Switches To No.11; Last Worn By Jonathan Huberdeau

Florida Panthers winger Mackie Samoskevich is switching from No.25 to No.11, a number last worn by Jonathan Huberdeau.

Huberdeau was not only a fan favourite for his slick passing and playmaking prowess, but also for his production. In 671 games with the Panthers, the former third overall pick of the 2011 Draft scored 198 goals and 613 points, good enough for second in both statistics, trailing just Aleksander Barkov.

Ultimately, the 32-year-old was traded to the Calgary Flames in a franchise-altering move to acquire Matthew Tkachuk. Still, Huberdeau will be remembered for his commitment to the Panthers despite playing on some poorly constructed teams.

Samoskevich, the 22-year-old right-handed winger, completed his rookie season notching 15 goals and 31 points in 72 games. The young sniper will continue to see an elevated role this season, most notably as Tkachuk recovers from off-season surgery.

Samoskevich has worn No.11 for most of his career, doing so with the University of Michigan and with the Charlotte Checkers.

"I liked No. 25, but being here for a full year now and establishing myself in the league, I think it allowed me to do that. No. 11 was the one that I grew up wearing," said Samoskevich. "My sister, Melissa, originally wore it. That was kind of the story behind it. She’s my role model. That’s how I got started with it. It’s nice to finally have it back."

"Hopefully I can continue it in a good way, and I think I will. A lot of great players have worn this number here, and I hope to represent it well."

Filling in Huberdeau's shoes as the new No.11 will be a difficult task, but Samoskevich has proven to be a solid contributor before, and still, so young, he has plenty of room for growth.

