Panthers Prospect Jack Devine Confirms Florida Was The Only Place He Wanted To Play

Florida Panthers prospect Jack Devine is partaking in rookie camp as he gears up for his rookie season in the AHL, but prior to this new era of his career, Devine was an outstanding college player.

Devine spent four seasons at the University of Denver, winning two National Championships, one NCHC Championship, as well as West First All-American Team Honours and finishing as the top scorer in his senior year.

When his NCAA career concluded, Devine could have waited to become a free agent with the opportunity to sign with any team in the NHL, and there would have been a lot of pursuers, but the 21-year-old chose to sign his entry-level contract with the team that selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

"I was very happy with the way they treated my decision (staying at Denver). They always offered me support and whatever I needed during the year… You see the success, you have the winning culture. And being able to learn from some of the best players in the world — a world-class organization — it was kind of just a no-brainer," said Devine in a post from Alex Baumgartner on X.

Devine has a high motor, looking to win the puck back and get it into high-danger areas. Standing 5-foot-11, 173 pounds, Devine isn't the biggest or strongest player on the ice, but his high-end offensive instincts allowed him to be one of the top playmakers in college, and they are traits that the Panthers believe will translate in the AHL.

The Panthers begin a rookie showcase tomorrow, and according to Baumgartner, Devine is expected to start the tournament skating on a line with fellow top prospects Gracyn Sawchyn and Hunter St. Martin.

With the depth the Panthers possess, Devine might find it hard to break through the lineup in the next few seasons, but he's a part of their future plans, and their patience could pay off.