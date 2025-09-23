Paul Maurice Willing To Give Mackie Samoskevich Top Six Role To Keep Panthers' Third Line Intact

The Florida Panthers are set to begin the real ramp-up process of training camp, trimming 17 players off the training camp roster.

The moves will allow coach Paul Maurice to have a clearer view of his opening lineup and allow players competing for roles to do so.

The players fighting for spots include Luke Kunin, Jesper Boqvist, A.J. Greer, Jonah Gadjovich, and PTO attendees Noah Gregor and Tyler Motte. Three spots remain open on the fourth line, and with six players competing for those roles, providing them the opportunities in pre-season games to do so is the correct course of action.

For other players, like Mackie Samoskevich, fighting for a spot isn’t something to be too worried about, but he has an excellent opportunity to earn a coveted top-six role.

With Matthew Tkachuk’s injury, an opening exists in the top six, and Maurice is willing to give that spot to Samoskevich if he earns it.

Captain Aleksander Barkov believes the 22-year-old is ready for it, praising his speed in the early parts of training camp.

Sam Bennett, who is now waiting for a new linemate, said he hopes it’s Samoskevich.

"Mackie looks really good right now. Once he realizes how good he can be, it's gonna make him that much of a better player," Bennett on the possibility of playing on a line with.

In addition to pairing a young, talented winger with other skilled forwards, Maurice wants to keep his third line, consisting of Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand intact. He will split them up if he believes improvements need to be made on Bennett’s line, but the balance the third line provides is a major key to the Panthers’ success.

The hard part of camp for the veteran Panther players kicks off on Thursday, and Maurice plans to play the veterans in two pre-season games. It may not provide the Panthers with the most time to judge the lineup, but the early parts of the regular season will give him a clear view.

