Kings Offense Struggles In Loss To Capitals

In their first game since the massive news of Adrian Kempe signing long-term, the Los Angeles Kings fell to the Washington Capitals by a score of 2-1. The loss ends the Kings impressive four-game win steak.

The score makes the game seem closer than it was thanks to Darcy Kuemper, who gave his team a chance to make it a game with due to his terrific play throughout. LA's offense was silenced aside from a second period tally by Anze Kopitar on the man advantage.

Washington Strikes Early

Only one team seemed ready to play out of the gate and they were rewarded for it quickly. The Capitals were the better team for much of the opening frame as they wasted no time getting on the board.



Washington took a 1-0 lead just under four minutes into the first thanks to blue-liner Matt Roy. Roy, who spent the first six years of his career in Los Angeles scored his first of the season with an impressive tip-in past Darcy Kuemper. The Kings were punished for the defensive breakdown as the 30-year-old defenseman was all alone in front of the net while all five LA skaters were at, or above the hashmarks.

The Kings had a brief three-minute stretch where they showed some push back after falling behind but the Capitals took control of the period shortly after. Let's just say Darcy Kuemper's teammates should have been showering their goaltender with compliments and 'thank you's' as he made plenty of important saves including a terrific stop on a breakaway chance from Tom Wilson.

The Captains Shine In The Second

This could be a hot take, but it might not be a good idea to leave the greatest goal scorer in the history of the planet alone in front of the net.

'The Great Eight' proved why as he buried his sixth goal of the season early in the second period to double the Capitals lead. Kings defensemen Cody Ceci and Jacob Moverare did not communicate with each other as they both left their positions in front of the net to help out in a puck battle, leaving Ovechkin open and of course the puck found his stick. Ovechkin's 903rd career goal which is also his 13th career goal against the Kings gives the Capitals a 2-0 lead early in the second period.

Much like the majority of the first period, things were looking bleak for the Kings. That was until their captain cut the deficit in half with a power play goal. After they failed to score on their first power play opportunity, the Kings got on the board thanks to Anze Kopitar having his stick on the ice in front of the net. Corey Perry continues to play like its 2011 again as he hit Kopitar with a beautiful pass and all the LA captain had to was be strong on his stick. Perry and Kevin Fiala pick up the helpers. Kopi's third goal of the season brings the score to 2-1, keeping his team in the game entering the final 20 minutes.

Shut Down In The Third

Although they had plenty of opportunities to tie this game, the Kings were unable to capitalize. The final 40 minutes were much better than the opening 20 but it was clear which team deserved the two points tonight.

Washington did a great job not allowing LA to get their mojo going and when they did stumble upon some scoring chances, Charlie Lindgren was there to shut the door.

Moving Forward

Washington hands Los Angeles their first loss of the road trip. Coming into the trip it wasn't very realistic to expect the Kings to go 6-0 so a close loss against a hungry Capitals team isn't the end of the world.

However, the Kings (10-6-4) will look to end the six-game road trip on a high when they visit the San Jose Sharks (8-8-3) on Thursday, November 20th at 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET.

