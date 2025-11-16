Report: Kings And Adrian Kempe Agree To Long-Term Contract Extension

After months of speculation and hypotheticals, the Los Angeles Kings have finally locked up their all-star. Los Angeles and Adrian Kempe have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $85 million ($10.625 million AAV).

ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report on the contract extension, and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman provided the details of the deal.

Kempe was set to be one of the biggest fish on the market next summer before signing this deal. However, the 2026 UFA market continues to deplete.

The 29-year-old is currently in the final season of a four-year deal, paying him $5.5 million annually. The Swedish native gets a well-deserved pay raise. In 19 games played this season, Kempe has six goals and 13 assists for 19 points.

In 649 games as a member of the Kings, the sniper has scored 200 goals, along with 220 assists for 420 points. He has been elite in the post-season despite the team's struggles. In 28 career games in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Kempe has 15 goals and 14 points for 29 total points.

The vibes in Los Angeles are incredible right now as they're currently riding a four-game win streak, and now their best player is officially here to stay, which means contract talks will no longer be a distraction in the media and amongst the fan base.

With this extension, Kempe will be under contract with the Kings until the end of the 2033-34 campaign. His new long-term deal will kick in next season.

Several reports through the week and beyond suggested that there was some distance between Kempe's camp and GM Ken Holland. But as they say, one phone call can change anything, and no one will have to worry about Kempe's contract status anymore.

Kings And Kempe Remain Optimistic In Negotiations, Amid Latest Reports

Coming off the Los Angeles Kings' victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, several new reports have come out regarding Adrian Kempe's contract status.

Furthermore, there was an understanding that Martin Necas' contract would play a role in what Kempe would earn. However, Kempe's alleged desire to remain with Los Angeles and the team's desire to keep him likely overruled any deal more expensive than this one.

Not to mention, Kempe is slightly older and hasn't produced the same numbers as Necas.

Nonetheless, this tidy bit of business by Holland was key for the team's immediate future. With captain Anze Kopitar off the books as he retires at the end of the season, it was important to keep the long-time King in Kempe.

