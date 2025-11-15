Kings Look To Continue Road Dominance In Bout With Senators

The Los Angeles Kings (9-5-4) will end their Canadian portion of the road trip in a bout with the Ottawa Senators (9-5-4) at 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. The Kings are searching for their fourth straight victory while Ottawa looks to extend their point streak to eight games.

LA Kings (@LAKings) on X

Game day! ✨ 🆚 Ottawa Senators 📍 Ottawa, ON, CA ⏰ 3:30 PM PT tune in 📺 @FanDuelSN_West 🎧 LA Kings App | @ESPNLosAngeles App 📲 https://t.co/B6zJyUitpb #GoKingsGo

LA comes into this one currently occupying second place in the Pacific Division, with a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games. With the exact same record, Ottawa also occupies second place in their respective division and they are 6-1-3 in their last 10. All signs point to this one being a competitive and hard fought game between two evenly matched teams.

Kings Projected Lineup

Anton Forsberg (2-2-1) gets the nod against his former team. This will be the 32-year-old's first start since November 6th. Once again, Andrei Kuzmenko is expected to be a healthy scratch. Kuzmenko was in the press box for the Kings 4-3 win in Toronto on Thursday. Jim Hiller is rolling with the winning lineup as Jeff Malott remains in Kuzmenko's place.

*Indicates Leading Scorer

Forwards

1st Line: Joel Armia - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe*

2nd Line: Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

3rd Line: Warren Foegele - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore

4th Line: Jeff Malott - Alex Turcotte - Corey Perry

Defense

1st Pair: Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

2nd Pair: Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

3rd Pair: Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Goaltender: Anton Forsberg (Expected) - Darcy Kuemper (Backup)

Senators Projected Lineup

The big story regarding the Ottawa's lineup is that defenseman Jordan Spence will be playing his former team for the first time since being dealt in the offseason. Ottawa will be without Thomas Chabot for the second straight game due to an upper body injury. Linus Ullmark is in line to make his 5th start of the season.

*Indicates Leading Scorer

Forwards

1st Line: David Perron - Tim Stutzle* - Drake Batherson

2nd Line: Ridly Greig - Dylan Cozens - Fabian Zetterlund

3rd Line: Michael Amadio - Shane Pinto - Claude Giroux

4th Line: Nick Cousins - Lars Eller - Hayden Hodgson

Defense

1st Pair: Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

2nd Pair: Tyler Kleven - Jordan Spence

3rd Pair: Nikolas Matinpalo - Nick Jensen

Goaltender: Linus Ullmark (Expected) - Leevi Merilainen (Backup)

History and Facts

The Kings and Senators have faced off 47 times in the regular season

In those games LA has a record of 29-13-5 while OTT is 16-24-7

The Kings have won 7 of the last 10 meetings between the two including 4 of the last 5

LA has been nearly unbeatable on the road with a 8-1-2 record away from home

Former King Jordan Spence has played nine games for Ottawa, accumulating one goal and six assists for seven points

LA is 3-3-2 against the East this season

OTT is 3-2-2 against the West this season

Bottom Line

With a win in Ottawa the Kings will reach 10 wins on the season and have some serious momentum as we inch close to American Thanksgiving. A 9-1-2 road record is not something that should be down played. Around 70-75% of teams in a playoff spot at the time of the holiday end up making the playoffs. If the Kings can continue to accumulate points for another two weeks, they could be setting themselves up for another postseason birth. A win against the Senators could begin a terrific stretch of hockey for LA.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.