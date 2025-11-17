'An Objective Win For Ken Holland': Fans React To Adrian Kempe's Contract Extension

All the concerns and doubts about the Los Angeles Kings and Ken Holland not coming to terms on Adrian Kempe’s contract extension can be put to bed.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Kings signed Kempe to an eight-year contract extension, worth $10.625 million per season. On Monday, that became official.

Kings And Adrian Kempe Agree To Long-Term Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Kings secured superstar Adrian Kempe for eight more years, keeping a key piece of their future in Los Angeles.

"I'm really happy," Kempe said after finalizing his new deal. "Feels good. I haven't really been thinking about it too much. Just kind of focusing on playing, and then once you get the call that the Kings have agreed ... obviously you get very excited, very happy. Proud of myself. Thankful for teammates, fans, everybody's who's been around, and definitely excited to be here for another eight."

In the wake of the news, Kings fans couldn’t be more thrilled that they won’t need to be worried about ‘Juice’ and his future in Los Angeles.

“had to go outside and thank god himself… ADRIAN KEMPE IS STAYING IN LA,” @kingsDMme posted on X.

“this is my super bowl. best day of my life,” @9kempe posted on X.

Several fans were specifically impressed with the details of the contract. In terms of average annual value, Kempe signed for less than Kyle Connor, Martin Necas, William Nylander and others who were contract comparables to an extent.

“Getting him in at $10.625 million AFTER Kyle Connor and Martin Necas became legit comps is an objective win for Ken Holland and #GoKingsGo,” @TheBannermenPod posted on X.

“BANGGGGGGGGGGG GOOD JOB KENNY,” @ByfieldForHart posted on X.

“W on both sides. Honestly. Thats team friendly but also great for Kempe. This is a great contract for both. Couldn’t be more perfect,” @LAkings23811 posted on X.

“Absolute BARGAIN. King Kenny is finally cooking,” @KevinKfut posted on X.

“1st in the division, Kempe a king for life at UNDER 11, Holland GMOTY agenda here we come,” @DailyLak posted on X.

Speaking of Kings GM Ken Holland, he spoke about the importance of keeping Kempe.

“He is an elite competitor who’s developed into one of the League's most dynamic two-way forwards, and his growth since joining the Kings organization has been tremendous,” Holland said in a statement. “Adrian's presence both as a player and a leader is incredibly valuable to the team.”

"Throughout this process, both sides were committed to finding a structure that reflects Adrian’s importance to us while keeping our long-term goals of building a team capable of contending every season in mind. We’re excited to have Adrian remain a core part of our organization for years to come,” he added.

More fans expressed their gratitude and joy for Kempe and the Kings coming to an agreement.

“Kempe reassured everyone multiple times he wanted to stay in LA, I really don’t know how anyone ever saw him leaving or being traded. Congratulations Adrian on 8 more years!!! LA loves you so much and is so lucky to have you stay here,” @kingsDMme posted on X.

“LA definitely has their next captain after kopi retires,” @savnhl posted on X.

“Juice must have really, really wanted to stay in LA. Absolute bargain for Holland,” @LAKingsSteve posted on X.

