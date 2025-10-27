‘It’s About Time’: Kings End Horrid Streak Against Blackhawks And Climb Into Playoff Spot

The Los Angeles Kings are in the midst of a five-game road trip, playing their fourth game on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks, defeating them 3-1.

Not only did the Kings win their third game in four games, accumulating seven points from a possible eight so far. But this was their first regulation win of the season, 10 games into the campaign.

“Yeah, it’s about time,” defenseman Joel Edmundson told reporters after the win. “I thought every game was just going to go to overtime this year. Definitely feels nice, especially on the road.”

Before this regulation victory over Chicago, Los Angeles had gone through four straight overtimes, winning two against the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars, dropping one against the Carolina Hurricanes, and being defeated in a shootout against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

“Those are two good hockey teams and three of four points on the road, it’s pretty good,” Edmundson said. “Obviously, we would have liked to win in Nashville but you can’t win them all.”

Ultimately, the Kings had six games this season that required an extra frame, which adds up to 60 percent of their games thus far. In those contests that go to overtime, they are 3-3.

“Oh, it felt good. That tells me, yeah, that’s a pretty good streak, I think it was four in a row and five of six (that went into overtime), head coach Jim Hiller told reporters following their win in Chicago.

“This one was just as stressful, just like those other ones, it’s never easy. But it was nice to get a regulation win.”

This was an important win for the Kings as another two points put them in a playoff spot. With 11 points in 10 games, Los Angeles is third in the Pacific Division, ahead of teams such as the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Anaheim Ducks.

Those teams will be creeping up on the Kings if they ever let up, but that win certainly helps in the team’s playoff push this season.

They have another test coming up against state rivals San Jose Sharks. The Sharks have scored 13 goals in their last three games, the second most in the NHL in that span, only behind the Utah Mammoth’s 16.

Furthermore, San Jose star Macklin Celebrini has five goals and 10 points in his last four games, leading the NHL in points for the entire week.

“We have to go play San Jose, and they’re playing good hockey,” Edmundson admitted after the Kings’ win against the Blackhawks.

