Kings And Ducks To Play In Color Rush Game

Ever since the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings wore their blue and red jerseys against each other, the National Hockey League has recently been encouraging teams around the league to wear to participate in color-on-color jersey games.

The NHL has adopted the idea from the National Football League who familiarized the term 'Color Rush' as part of Thursday Night Football. A color rush is when the two teams participating in a game don't wear their white uniforms, showcasing an immense amount of eye-popping color for fans. It appears that we should be expecting more of these types of matchups in the future.

It has been reported that the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks will be playing in a 'color rush' game on January 16th, 2026 in Los Angeles.

The Kings and Ducks play in what could be a very crucial home and home on the 16th and 17th. The game at Crypto.com Arena on the 16th will be the featured color rush game. Los Angeles will wear their home black jerseys while Anaheim will dawn their bright orange jerseys. Maybe next year they should play this game on Halloween.

The Kings have been reeling lately, between frustrating losses and reports of disgruntled players, it's refreshing to see some fun news about the team.

So far this season, the Kings have not performed well while dawning their black home jerseys. They currently have a 4-6-4 while wearing black in the 2025-26 campaign.

The matchup between the Kings and Ducks in the middle of January will certainly be an important weekend. While the Kings (14-10-9) have been struggling, they have continued to pick up points to keep them in the playoff race, they currently sit at fourth in the pacific with 37 points, just five back of the division lead. The Ducks (20-12-2) have 42 points and currently occupy place in the division.

Whenever these two California rivals do battle it's always electric, but the addition of the color rush should add an extra spark to the rivalry.

