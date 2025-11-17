Kings Defenseman Drew Doughty Out ‘Week-To-Week,’ Will Not Play Against Capitals

After exiting Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is reportedly out “week-to-week” with a lower-body injury.

While the Kings went on to defeat the Senators 1-0, thanks to an Anton Forsberg shutout, there’s a big hole on the blueline with Doughty’s unavailability.

He blocked a shot off the foot that eventually forced him out of the contest. The blueliner took 13 shifts and had 11:44 of ice time before being removed from the game. Reports after the game said the 35-year-old left the arena in a walking boot.

However, further reports say this injury is not related to the serious ankle injury he suffered at the beginning of last season’s pre-season. That injury sidelined him until Jan. 29, when he made his season debut against the Florida Panthers.

The latest reports of Doughty’s injury mean he won’t be suiting up for the Kings in their next game against the Washington Capitals on Monday. Jacob Moverare, 27, will be filling in for the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Doughty has played 19 games for Los Angeles this season, recording two goals and eight points while averaging a team-high 22:33 of ice time. Furthermore, along with center Anze Kopitar and defenseman Mikey Anderson, Doughty leads the team in plus-minus with plus-seven.

Amid this injury, the veteran D-man has been a candidate to compete for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics. Last season, he featured in the 4 Nations Face-Off, despite missing several months of NHL action, and still helped his team become champions.

Regardless of how long “week-to-week” turns out to be, this lower-body injury shouldn’t strongly hinder his chances at cracking the Olympic roster. The deadline for teams to submit Olympic rosters is Dec. 31.

Going into the fifth game of this six-game road trip in Washington, the Kings have yet to lose, winning their last four outings. With that, Los Angeles sits atop the Pacific Division with 24 points and a 10-5-4 record.

