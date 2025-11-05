Kings End Their Home Drought, But Have A Chance At Solving Another Case

The Los Angeles Kings have finally secured their first win at home on Tuesday night when they defeated the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-0 shutout victory.

However, despite the big win against the Jets at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings still have another drought to end this season.

Adrian Kempe Reaches 200 Goals, Drew Doughty Sets Franchise Record As Kings Shut Out Jets

Los Angeles finally found their swagger at home, shutting out the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 Tuesday night to win its first home game of the season.

In 14 games so far this season, the Kings have faced an Eastern Conference opponent four times. They’ve battled against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils.

In those four contests, the Kings only picked up one point in an overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Oct. 18. This means they’re still looking for their first win against an Eastern Conference team this season.

Report: Los Angeles Kings Scouting Philadelphia Flyers For Potential Top-Six Winger

The Los Angeles Kings are keeping tabs on the Philadelphia Flyers. Recent scouting reports suggest a top-six winger acquisition, potentially targeting Tippett, Konecny or Foerster to boost scoring.

Los Angeles have a chance to silence their lack of wins against the opposite conference on Thursday night when they take on the defending, back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, Florida Panthers.

History says that there is a strong possibility for the Kings to best the Panthers on home ice. In the last six matchups between these two teams, the Kings have been victorious four times, with three of those wins in their own barn.

Last season, Los Angeles and Florida split the season with one regulation win apiece. The Panthers got the last laugh with a 3-0 win on Jan. 29.

Nonetheless, the Kings could be looking at their first win against an Eastern Conference opponent for the first time this season, just after they earned their first home win of the campaign on Tuesday.

To help the Kings’ case against the Panthers on Thursday, Florida currently sit last in the Eastern Conference, despite having a 6-6-1 record. Furthermore, their coming off a 7-3 loss to open their California road trip against the Anaheim Ducks.

In the process of Los Angeles potentially solving their case against Eastern Conference opponents, a win would push them into the top three of the Pacific Division, even if they have a few more games played than their divisional counterparts.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.