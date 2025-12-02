Kings Make Significant And Highly-Anticipated Changes To Both Power-Play Units

During practice on Monday, the Los Angeles Kings tried something new. Something that fans have been crying for over quite some time.

Kings’ coach Jim Hiller made a change to the team’s top power-play unit, as well as the second unit.

For a long while, Los Angeles has been donning a five-forward power-play unit, which often had Adrian Kempe at the point, barring the occasional high cycle.

However, rolling into December, the Kings are bottom five in terms of power-play percentage, and have only 11 goals on 78 attempts with the extra man. For reference, the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have the fewest, have scored nine power-play goals on 58 tries.

In other words, it was time for a change.

The Kings were practising with a defenseman on the blueline, rather than a forward, and that D-man was Brandt Clarke.

Brandt Clarke On Kings' Top Power-Play Unit: Is It Finally Time?

After winning the game for the Los Angeles Kings with a power-play marker on Monday, is it time to consider Brandt Clarke joining the team's top power-play unit?

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Clarke was the blueliner to get the nod for power-play No. 1. He leads all Kings defensemen in goals (three) and points (12). He also has three points in his last three appearances.

It’s unclear who comes off the first unit, but in the past, Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinton Byfield have been pulled off to unit No. 2.

Speaking of power-play unit No. 2, they will remain with a D-man.

However, Doughty is still out with an injury that he suffered on Nov. 15 against the Ottawa Senators. Therefore, the next man up for power-play duties on the back end is Brian Dumoulin.

While Dumoulin hasn’t had a hot start to the season, he’s been heating up. He carries the puck with poise and is able to make plays and move the puck efficiently. He’s actually the Kings’ leading scorer in the last four games, registering four helpers.

He has played on the power play before, in his heyday with the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, in his career, Dumoulin has recorded five power-play points, four of which were during the 2016-17 campaign.

With Hiller’s side struggling to put the puck in the net on the man advantage, he’ll be hoping that these alterations take them out of the mud.

Perhaps a few extra power-play markers this season would make the difference in a few more wins. They cannot continue to waste any more wins or points that way.

