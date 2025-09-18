LA Kings Have "Big Announcement" Coming Sept. 18th, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings are preparing for a 'major' announcement coming on Thursday, September 18th. The announcement will be made at the LA Kings offices at 3:30 PT/6:30 ET. It will also be live streamed on the Los Angeles Kings YouTube channel.

The team sent out a press release earlier today preparing Kings fans for some big news.

If you're a Los Angeles Kings fan, you're going to want to tune in to hear what the franchise has to say tomorrow afternoon.

